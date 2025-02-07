NDLEA boosts FCT drug war with new strategies

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) FCT Command, has adopted a multi-faceted approach to combat illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) FCT Command, has adopted a multi-faceted approach to combat illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NDLEA FCT Commander, Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, said this on Friday in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Tsakuwa,

the command has established two additional area commands in Kwali and Kuje, to enhance its operational efficiency and effectiveness in disrupting the activities of drug barons and peddlers.

“Sustained raid operations and dislodgement of drug black spots were carried out, taking into account the dynamics employed by the barons and peddlers.

“Additionally, we have always explored the existing relationship with all security agencies, particularly on information sharing. This has come to bear in our efforts to rid the FCT of drug scourge.

“Moreover, in recent times, our approach on drug control strategies has been a balanced one, particularly since the assumption of office of the present NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd).

“There is a deliberate move to balance supply suppression and demand reduction. These two aspects are run simultaneously with the same vigour, having realised that the two are complimenting and equally important,” he said.

The commander also said that the agency’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) program, under drug demand, was driven through advocacy and enlightenment activities.

According to him, this is done by all formations under the FCT, with a view to complement the enforcement duties under drug supply reduction.

He said that counselling and rehabilitation of drug users was also not left out in the command, adding that drug users needed attention, therefore, they had to be treated.

“Our counselling and rehabilitation is with all the necessary care, empathy and love in order to re-integrate them back into the society.

“We have consistently been collaborating with management of motor parks through the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in both information sharing and public enlightenment programs.

“This also includes sensitisation of their members on the need to stay away from drug trafficking and abuse. This engagement has recorded a lot of success.

“It is evident that the drug supply chain has certainly been affected in the FCT and most likely beyond, considering the quantity of drug seizures and the number of arrests recorded in 2024.

“The records also include forfeiture of the illicit trade proceeds. The main reason for involvement in drug trade by barons is to make illicit money.

“What they hate most is for their ill-gotten wealth to be confiscated, hence our continuous effort in detailed assets investigation for possible forfeiture,” he said.

According to him, the command’s investigation and prosecution processes is holistic and intelligence driven.

“You can imagine the negative impact which would have been recorded, if those drugs had found their way into the public market or into the hands of drug peddlers.

“The seizure, for sure, will have generally affected the supply chain, and by extension, disrupted the local drug trade, resulting in reduction in drug demand and supply.

“The two pillars, namely supply reduction and demand reduction, complement each other,” the commander added.

Tsakuwa also said the command had a very robust relationship with sister security agencies, hence a platform where intelligence was shared among security heads in the FCT.

“The command is also involved in Joint Task Force (JTF) operations where the operatives are drawn from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF); Department of Security Services (DSS); Nigeria Army, Nigeria Air Force (NPF); Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

“Also involved are Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS); Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), to dislodge criminal black spots in FCT and its environs.

“Other security agencies also transfer drug suspects and exhibits to our command, as we have also transferred cases of concern to other sister agencies, as provided by law.

“This is a clear indication of partnership and collaboration among the security agencies in FCT,” he said.

The commander explained that officers of the command had participated in both domestic and international trainings organised by the United Nations office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), German government, among others.

He added that working tools had also been donated to the command by some international partners. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)