NDLEA arrests wanted drug baroness, seals her mansion, drug bunks in Delta

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have broken the backbone of a major drug cartel distributing outfit in Delta and adjourning states and arrested a wanted drug baroness.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday in Abuja.Babafemi said that the 59-year-old Bridget Emeka, a.k.a ‘Mama’, was arrested on Sunday, May 15, at her palatial mansion where she cooks and distributed crack cocaine, Methamphetamine and other illicit substances.He said that no fewer than nine of her staff and associates were arrested along with her in a coordinated simultaneous operations at her expansive residence and drug bunks.

This, he said, were where she accommodates drug users and sells illicit substances to them and others in parts of Warri, Delta state.According to him, apart from various quantities of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Molly, and Loud seized from her home and drug bunks; a pump action gun was also recovered.He said “15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation.“

Five of her staff that cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs were found in her house located at Favour Street, Otukutu, Effurun, Warri.“Four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town during the raids by Strike Force officers of NDLEA supported by the military,” he said.Babafemi said that the drug baroness had been under surveillance for weeks after her identification as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South South state.He said that the suspect cooks Cocaine into Crack Cocaine for local distribution and consumption in drug joints.“Some of the paraphernalia for making Crack recovered from her house include sodium bicarbonate.“

This is the main adulterant and recipe for making crack cocaine as well as transparent nylon used in wrapping the finished product,” he said.Babafemi quoted the Chairman of the NDLEA, Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men involved in all the processes leading to the eventual execution of the operation plan.Marwa also appreciated the armed forces for their unwavering support to the agency. (NAN)

