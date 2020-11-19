NDLEA arrests two-time female convict with 576kg of cannabis sativa in Kano

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano State Command says it has arrested a two-time female convict with 576 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, the NDLEA Commander in the state who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Kano, gave the ex-convict’s name as Madam Caroline.

According to Abdul, the woman was arrested along Zaria-Kano road while conveying the weeds from Lagos in a container truck.

“This woman, a notorious drug dealer was convicted twice, and now she is going to be a third offender by the grace of God, and has finally met her waterloo.

“We also arrested one Bako, with 201 kilogrammes of canabis savita, also along Zaria-Kano road while heading to Kano city in a Honda Accord car.