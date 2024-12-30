NDLEA Arrests Paris-bound Businessman at Abuja Airport for Drug Trafficking, Others

By Chimezie Godfrey

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have recorded major successes in their fight against drug trafficking, arresting a Paris-bound businessman at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, and intercepting two boats loaded with illicit drugs at Eleko Beach, Lagos.

A 48-year-old businessman, Orizu Ifeanyi Arthur, was apprehended on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at the Abuja airport while attempting to board Air France Flight 844 to Paris, France. Orizu was discovered to have ingested 74 wraps of heroin and cocaine. He was flagged during the outward clearance of passengers when he refused a body scan, citing medical reasons.

Taken into custody for observation, Orizu excreted the drugs over seven days. In his statement, he revealed he was promised €3,000 for delivering the drugs and claimed to operate a shop selling school and travel bags at Balogun Market, Lagos.

In another operation, NDLEA’s Marine Command intercepted two boats loaded with 1,960 kilograms of a potent cannabis strain known as Ghanaian Loud at Eleko Beach, Lekki, Lagos, in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Six foreign nationals—two Ghanaians and four Beninese—were arrested for smuggling the consignment from Ghana.

Those arrested include Ghanaians Godsway John, 38, and Freedom Kelvin, 33, as well as Beninese nationals Chegoun Hounsou, 23; Gadabor Nyameto, 47; Adantg Sasa, 34; and Ayao Kayivi, 21.

The NDLEA also recorded significant drug seizures and arrests across the country:

In Katsina, Ibrahim Shaibu, 35, was caught with 40 parcels of compressed cannabis weighing 35kg at Central Motor Park on Christmas Day, while Umar Ahmed, 47, was intercepted with 27 parcels of cannabis weighing 13.5kg along Zaria-Malumfashi Road on December 28.

In Edo State, a 21-year-old suspect, Kosisochukwu Ozigbo, was arrested during a raid at New Lagos Road, Benin City, on December 23. Items recovered included 32,490 tramadol pills, 936 bottles of codeine syrup, and various other opioids.

Beyond enforcement, the NDLEA intensified its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaigns, educating communities, schools, and religious groups about the dangers of drug abuse. For instance, Lagos State Command partnered with Menitos Foundation for a sensitisation lecture in Akoka, Bariga, while the Adamawa State Command addressed members of Jama’atul Nasril Islam during their leadership camping program.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), lauded the efforts of officers in the NAIA, Marine, Katsina, and Edo Commands. He urged them to maintain their momentum in the new year, combining enforcement with advocacy to dismantle drug cartels and reduce abuse nationwide.

These developments underline NDLEA’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria, marking a significant stride in safeguarding the nation’s future.