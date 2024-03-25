NDLEA arrests man for alleged possession of hemp in Osun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun Command, said it has apprehended a 65-year- Old man, Dauda Lamidi, for alleged possession of cannabis sativa also known as hemp.

This is contained in a statement to newsmen by Mr Charles Odigie, the command’s spokesperson, on Monday in Osogbo.

Odigie said that the suspect was arrested along the Ibadan -Iwo express way by men of the command while on operational duties.He explained that the suspect was in possession of some dried substance suspected to be hemp, stored inside a two-litre gallon of engine oil.

He added that the substance weighed about 1.550 kg.According to him, the suspect is an ex-convict, who was convicted for same offence in 2019 and was incarcerated in a correctional facility for three years. (NAN)