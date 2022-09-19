NDLEA arrests ex-convict for drug trafficking in Lagos

….Illicit substances concealed in a lip glosses and intercepted by the NDLEA operatives

By Ibironke Ariyo

Abuja, Sept., 18, 2022 (NAN) The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an ex-convict, Onyeka Madukolu, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos, for importing 5.90 kilograms of cocaine.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were concealed in cans of deodorants and ladies’ lip gloss and were imported into Nigeria.

He said that the suspect was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in Ethiopia for drug trafficking offences and released from prison in 2020.

He added that he was again arrested on Friday at the Lagos Airport on his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

He also added that a search of his luggage revealed he had concealed 5.90kg cocaine inside cans of deodorants and female lip gloss.

“During preliminary interview, he claimed to have gone into the drug business to raise fresh capital to start a legitimate business after his release from Ethiopian prison in 2020.

“The father of two kids, one each from a Nigerian woman and a Brazilian lady, said he was into motor spare parts business before going into the criminal trade.

“The 44-year old indigene of Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra, said he was expecting to be paid N2 million on successful delivery of the illicit drug in Nigeria, ” he said. (NAN)

