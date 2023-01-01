NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted a Brazil returnee, Prosper Agbasi with 105 parcels of cocaine concealed in candies at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos on Christmas Day.

This is contained in a statement by the Director Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested at the ‘D’ arrival hall of the MMIA during inward clearance of passengers from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He said that the suspect who arrived via Doha on Qatar Airways was intercepted following credible intelligence.

“An initial search of the suspect’s two checked in bags almost made him a free man as there was nothing incriminating found there.

“Until the NDLEA officers took a second look at the duty-free shopping nylon bags containing packs of ‘candies’ he was holding in his hands.

“A thorough examination of the duty-free shopping bags revealed the packs of candies inside were actually used to conceal 105 parcels of cocaine weighing 2.8 kilograms and 43 grams of cannabis,” he said.

According to him, preliminary test conducted on a plastic bottle of body lotion found in possession of the suspect also tested positive to cocaine with a total weight of 472 grams.

“Married to a Brazilian lady with a daughter, Prosper who claimed to be into clothing business in Brazil was hoping to sell the drug in Enugu, his state,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the MMIA Commands for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa urged them along with their compatriots across the country to step up offensives against drug cartels in the new year including focus on drug demand reduction. (NAN)