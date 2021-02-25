NDLEA arrests 8 drug traffickers in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, says it has arrested eight suspected drug traffickers with 603.24 kilogrammes of illicit drugs in different parts of the state.

The Acting Commander of the agency in the state, Mr Isaac Aloye, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

Aloye said the drugs seized from the suspects included: 601.443 kg of Cannabis Sativa, 0.0024 kg of Tramadol tablets and 1.8 kg of Exol- 5, valued at about N18.7 million.