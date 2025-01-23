NDLEA arrests 734 suspects in Katsina, convicts 253

The Katsina Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has arrested 734 suspects in connection with various drug-related offences in 2024.

By Abbas Bamalli

The Commander of NDLEA in the state, Mr Mohammed Aminu-Abubakar, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday.According to him, about 253 of the suspects were prosecuted and convicted, while 107 cases are ongoing before the Federal High Court in the state.

He further said that in the year under review, the Command has succeeded in seizing a total of 1,525.9 Kilograms of various illicit drugs in the state.Some of the exhibits, he said, included cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, tramadol, tranquilizers, among other illegal substances.

The commander said that under the Drug Demand Reduction (DDR), 155 sensitisation programmes were carried out, while 58,483 individuals were reached out within the year under review.

“Additionally, within 2024, a total number of 454 persons, including arrested drug users (clients), were briefly counselled, while 38 were residentially treated and rehabilitated by the command’s rehabilitation centre.

“Also in collaboration with the state government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a total of 533 Chairmen/Councillors contestants carried out a voluntary integrity drug test at the commands DDR Unit,” he said.

Aminu-Abubakar said that NDLEA was grateful to Gov. Dikko Radda and his administration for the support and assistance enjoyed by the command which contributed to its successes.

The NDLEA boss expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who directly or indirectly contributed to the fight against illicit drugs scourge in the state.

“We remain indebted to all law enforcement agencies in the state for collaborating with us to enhance our operations, especially the Nigerian Police Force, DSS, Army, customs service, among others.

“Additionally, I am deeply proud of the dedication and hard work of our officers and men in working diligently to combat the menace of illicit drugs in the state.

“These operations demonstrate our unwavering commitment to creating a drug-free society; we will continue to work tirelessly to disrupt drug trafficking networks and bring those involved to justice,” he said.

Aminu-Abubakar further urged the public to continue to cooperate with the command by providing credible information that could assist in their investigations. (NAN)