NDLEA arrests 58 drug suspects at Kano stadium

NDLEA arrested 58 drug suspects at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on Wednesday, spokesman of the agency in Kano State, Mr Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari stated on Friday.

He quoted the State Commander of the agency, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, as saying that the arrest was made during “Operation Hana Maye’’ (Operation Stop Drug Abuse), a new anti-drug thrust launched in the state.

The new operation aims at combating drug trafficking and abuse in Kano State.

“On Wednesday, a raid was conducted to ensure maximum effectiveness and minimise any potential resistance at Sani Abacha Stadium which has turned to be hotspot for drug-related activities,’’ Idris-Ahmad said in the statement.

He added that a team of highly-trained officers arrested the 58 male drug suspects and various illicit substances were recovered from them.

“The arrest of the suspects is a significant victory for the NDLEA in its fight against drug-related activities in Kano State.

“This operation is just the beginning. We will continue to intensify our efforts to ensure our communities are free from the scourge of illicit substances so as to have a drug-free society,’’ he said.

Idris-Ahmad called on the general public to provide actionable information that could assist the NDLEA in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

He assured informants of confidentiality and protection.

He enjoined members of the public to report suspicious activities or individuals involved in drug-related crimes to the nearest NDLEA office or through the agency’s toll-free helpline – 0800 1020 3040.

“We will continue to collaborate with Kano State government, community leaders, relevant stakeholders and members of the public to fight against drug abuse,’’ Idris-Ahmad also assured. (NAN)

By Ramatu Garba

