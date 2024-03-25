NDLEA arrests 48,157 drug traffickers in 3 years – Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested no fewer than 48,157 persons for drug-related offences between 2021 and 2023, its chairman retired Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa, said on Monday in Abuja.

Spokesman for the agency, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated that Marwa made the declaration while receiving the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Mrs Amina Mohammed, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Marwa said those arrested included 46 drug barons.

He added that 8,350 of those arrested had been successfully prosecuted and convicted.

The chairman noted that 7,500 tons of illicit drugs were seized from the suspects, adding that 1,057 hectares of Indian hemp farms were destroyed in forests in different parts of the country.

Marwa appreciated Mohammed for the visit, pointing out that it was the first in history by the highest echelon of the United Nations.

The NDLEA chairman requested Mohammed to use her good offices and the huge platform of the UN to facilitate the work of the anti-narcotics agency.

“Please use your office to conduct another drug use survey that will give the NDLEA a better rating and move it up from its rating at the last survey six years ago.

“We want procurement of mechanical tools to destroy Indian hemp farms as against the current manual system.

“We need incinerators to destroy tons of illicit drugs seized as against the current open air burning which is not good for the environment and for public health.

“We also need support for our Alternative Development programme and modern forensic equipment at our old and new laboratories,’’ he said.

Mohammed was accompanied on the visit by the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Fall.

Earlier, Mohammed assured of UN’s support in the war against substance abuse and illicit drugs trafficking in Nigeria.

She said the UN was willing to enhance the impact of significant efforts already made by the NDLEA.

“On behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, we want to reconfirm our support from the United Nations to the work of the NDLEA.

“I see the NDLEA as an agency that wants to do the job and to succeed. This is a challenge and we will be here to support,’’ she assured.

The UN Chief commended Marwa for providing NDLEA with exemplary leadership. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva