NDLEA arrests 48 in Jigawa, seizes 50.5kg of illicit drugs

November 11, 2021 Favour Lashem



National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Jigawa Command, said it arrested 48 drug suspects in state.

NDLEA Commander in state, Hajiya Maryam Gambo, made this known statement issued in Dutse on Thursday.

Gambo said suspects were arrested special operation tagged:  ”Operation ‘A Bar Kwaya”, conducted in five local government areas of state, which have borders with Niger Republic.

She explained that operations were carried out in collaboration with state government, in an effort to curb menace of drug abuse across the state.

“Jigawa State Government, in collaboration with NDLEA, planned a general raid operation in five local government areas sharing boundaries with Niger Republic.

Operation tagged: “Operation ‘A Bar Kwaya”, targeted drug dealers, substance use offenders, with a view to arresting and prosecuting them.

“And operation has led to arrest of 48 drug suspects within five of Garki, Gumel, Babura, Maigatari and Sule Tankarkar, with a seizure of 30.461kg of Cannabis Sativa and 20kg of psychotropic substances, totaling 50.461kg,” she said.

commander added that operation would be extended to other 22 local government areas in Jigawa, bid to totally dislodge suspected black spots and hideouts in the state.

According to her, drug users or substance offenders among the 48 arrested suspects were placed on weekly and monthly counseling, depending on their level of involvement.

“What most Nigerians did not know recently, however, was how deep the scourge had eaten into the society.

Therefore, the fight against illicit drugs is a collective fight, it is the people’ fight which calls for all stakeholders to key in,” Gambo said. (NAN)

