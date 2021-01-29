NDLEA arrests 43 suspects, seizes 581.702kg of exhibits in Kano

The Kano Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 43 suspected drug traffickers in January.

Dr Ibrahim Abdul, the NDLEA Commander in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

Abdul said the suspects were arrested in various locations in the state following intensive operations carried out by the officers of the command.

He explained that during their various operations, the command was able to intercept 581.702 kilograms of different exhibits across the state.