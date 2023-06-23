NDLEA arrests 420 suspects, seizes 10,559,92kg of illicit drugs in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, on Thursday said its operatives arrested 420 suspects and seized 10,599,97kg of illicit drugs in the state.

The state Commander, NDLEA, Mr Ibrahim Braji, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Commemoration of World Drug Day which is marked on June 26 every year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme this year is “People First, Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention”.

Braji said the arrests and seizures were made from January to June 22, 2023.

He disclosed that a total of 420 suspects where arrested, 171 of them charged to court, 59 suspects convicted, and 190 suspects counseled.

The command also rehabilitated 34 others all within the period under review.

The Commander said the 10,559,97kg of drugs seized included Indian Hemp, Heroin, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Tramadol and other Psychotropic substances.

The Commander explained that this year’s campaign is designed to combat stigmatization and discrimination against people who use drugs.

“This year’s world drug day is a call to raise awareness about the negative impact of stigmatization and discrimination against people who use drugs and their families,” Braji said.

The day also raises awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy by offering alternatives to punishment and prioritizing prevention.

According to him, drug abuse in Kaduna state is a complex issue that affects the generality of the people and by extension the nation.

“Many people who use drugs face stigma and discrimination which further harm their physical and mental health and prevent them from getting help,” he said.

The commander appreciated the Kaduna state Government, traditional rulers, NGOs and the Media who have been supportive of the renewed war on drugs.

“We are calling on the public to continue supporting the eradication of drug abuse and trafficking in their communities and the state by providing vital information to the command at all times,” Braji said.

NAN reports that the awareness campaign will be taken to places of worship, motor parks and schools as part of the celebration of the world drug day. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

