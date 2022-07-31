NDLEA arrests 4 drug traffickers on Nigeria-Cameroon border in Adamawa

By Ibironke Ariyo

NDLEA has arrested four trans-border drug traffickers in Adamawa.

“Four notorious drug dealers in Konkol and Belel, two villages on the Nigeria-Cameroon border have been arrested for exporting and retailing Tramadol and snuggling Diazepam into Nigeria.

“The suspects are Kabiru Ahmadu; Eric Emil; Abdulmumini Bapetel and Alphonsus Yusuf.

“A total of 59.018kg Tramadol, Diazepam, Exol-5, Indian hemp and two jerry-cans of formalin substance (Suck & Die) were recovered from them,’’ NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi stated in Abuja on Sunday

He stated also that 4,010 ampoules of pentazocine injection were seized on Friday, July 29 in Kebbi.

He added that the drugs were discovered when a commercial vehicle was intercepted on Yauri-Kebbi Road and two suspects, Muktar Yunusa, 26 and Lukman Aliyu, 30, were arrested.

“Similarly, a raid at Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin on Tuesday, July 26, led to the arrest of one Onaolapo Zakariyau, 50, with 79kg of Indian hemp.

“In Abuja, 90 blocks of cannabis (48.2kg) and 700grams of methamphetamine were intercepted at the Jabi Motor Park while at least a suspect has been arrested in connection with the drug exhibits.

“In Kano, 51 suspects were arrested in a raid at a restaurant in Nasarawa Area of the state on Friday, July 29.

“Suspects were caught with various quantities of Indian hemp and codeine-based cough syrup,’’ he stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

