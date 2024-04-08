NDLEA arrests 319 suspects, seizes 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kano – Commander

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State arrested 319 suspects and seized 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs between January and March 2024 in the State.

The NDLEA Commander in Kano state, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Monday in Kano.

He said the suspects comprised of 14 females and 305 males.

Idris-Ahmad said the total drugs seized within the period under review is over four tonnes of illicit drugs which is made up of 2.3kg of marijuana, 2.4kg of Psychotropic Substances.

He said that opeartives also seized over five million pills of tramadol and 1.9kg of other dangerous substances.

According to him, in the three months, the command secured 33 convictions of individuals involved in drug trafficking and other drug related offences.

“We rehabilitated 26 drug addicts, processed 38 visa clearance and conducted 30 drug intergrity test for individuals and members of the state Emirate Council”

The commander added that during the period under review the command dislodged 39 illicit drug joints that were serving as hubs for drug activities in the state.

Idris-Ahmad assured residents of Kano of adequate measures to ensure peaceful and drug-free holiday during the forthcoming Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

“The command is committed to maintaining law and order during this festive period and to prevent the spread of illicit drugs in the community” Idris-Ahmad said

The commander reiterated the command’s commitment to create a drug-free society and ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens of Kano.

“We will continue to work to dismantle drug trafficking networks, arrest perpetrators and prevent the spread of drug abuse in the state” Idris-Ahmad said (NAN)

By Ramatu Garba