NDLEA arrests 244 suspects, secures 21 convictions in Akwa Ibom

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command, says it arrested 244 suspects and convicted 21 of them between July 2020 and June 2021.

The State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed this while addressing newsmen to mark the 2021 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Uyo on Monday.

Obot said out of the 244 suspects arrested, 214 were male and 30 were female.

She said that the command secured 21 convictions while 23 cases were still pending at different Courts.

The commander added that 600kg of drug seized during the period, included cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances.

She urged stakeholders to increase sensitisation and awareness creation on the devastating consequences of drug abuse and Illicit trafficking on youths and the society.

“The data for the year under review shows that there is an increase in the number of seizures recorded as compared to 562kg of drug seized between July 2019 and June 2020,” she said.

Obot called on youths to desist from using drug, stressing that the consequences of drug abuse could be devastating and damaging to the body organs.



She added that impacts of illicit trafficking were severe and could lead to systemic crimes and violence in the society.

The commander appealed to all Akwa Ibom people to remain drug- free to derive optimal health, safety and security for sustained growth of socio economic development and general wellbeing.

She commended Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom for donating a brand new Toyota Hilux to support the agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s event is; ” Share Facts About Drugs, Save Lives.”(NAN)

