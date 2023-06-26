NDLEA arrests 24 drug peddlers, intercepts 19,824.57kg drugs in 6 months

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday said that its Seaport Directorate in Lagos had arrested 24 persons with 19,824.57kg of drugs from January to date.

The Director Seaports Operation, Mrs Omolade Faboyede, said this at the commemoration of the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held in Lagos.

Faboyede noted that the drugs ranged from cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, cocaine, heroin and psychotropic substances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is marked every June 26, to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free drug abuse.

The Day had the theme, “People First, Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen, Prevention”.

“The theme also addresses strengthening of prevention and at the seaports, our prevention strategy is to make seizures to prevent the drugs getting into circulation,” she said.

She said that drug trafficking through the sea was a security problem for all countries of the region because it involves the movement of large quantity of drugs.

“The world drug problem is a complex issue that affects millions of people worldwide. There are 200 million drug users worldwide and the number continues to grow every day.

“The trafficking of narcotic drugs by sea is an attraction for major international criminal organisation and terrorist.

“Everyday cartels and organised crime rings use ships and boats to transport large quantities of drug and narcotics worldwide. The illegal drug trade is estimated to worth $26 billion (N19,630 trillion) annually.

“All countries regardless of their location depend on the safety of the oceans and waters,” she said.

Faboyede added that another aim of the year’s campaign was to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and prioritising prevention and with compassion.

She said that the campaign would also aim at combating stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs, by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgemental.

Faboyede urged parents, community, government and society at large to view drug users as persons that need help.

She also appreciated the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) for providing the platform, support and wherewithal for the expansion of seaports operation and upgrading of formidable professional and functional marine outfit for the agency.

She added that a single agency cannot achieve success alone and appreciated the robust synergy with Navy, Customs, Immigration and Civil Defence Corps.

“They have been supportive and have contributed to the success we have recorded so far. To the maritime stakeholders, thank you for your contribution and cooperation.

“I also appreciate the continued support of the British Deputy High Commission, Lagos and UK Hampshire and Isles of White Police Constabulary to the NDLEA marine unit in supplying tactical training and equipment which has contributed towards our continued success,” she said. (NAN)

