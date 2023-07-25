NDLEA arrests 2 suspected drug dealers, seizes 1,553.1 kgs of cannabis in Kano

By Ramatu Garba

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State says it has arrested two suspected drug dealers and seized 1,553.1 kgs of cannabis sativa in Wudil Local Government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Acting Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Sadiq Maigatari, on Tuesday in Kano.

Maigatari said that the suspects Jonathan Nuhu, 45, from Plateau State and Muhammad Abubakar,18, from Kano State, were arrested on July 19 ,following a well-coordinated surveillance operation by men of the agency.

“The officers, who had been on the case for two months, were able to track and intercept the drugs, which were loaded from Lokoja and en route to Jigawa.

“The suspects are believed to be part of a larger drug syndicate that specialises in transporting cannabis to Northern Nigeria and distributing it to various dealers”, he said.

Maigatari said investigation was on-going on the matter and that a manhunt had been launched to arrest two other suspects, now at large.

He restated the commitment of the agency to rid the state of illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Maigatari added that the agency under the State Commander, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, would remain vigilant and dedicated to its mission of upholding the law and protecting the good people of Kano State.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

