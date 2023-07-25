NDLEA arrests 2 suspected drug dealers, seizes 1,553.1 kgs of cannabis in Kano

By Ramatu Garba

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State  says it has arrested  two suspected drug dealers and seized 1,553.1 kgs of cannabis sativa  in Wudil Local Government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Acting Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr  Sadiq Maigatari, on Tuesday  in Kano.

Maigatari  said that the suspects Jonathan Nuhu, 45, from Plateau State and  Muhammad Abubakar,18, from Kano  State, were arrested on July 19 ,following a well-coordinated   surveillance operation by men of the agency.

“The officers, who had been on the case for two months, were able to track and intercept the drugs, which were loaded from Lokoja and en route  to Jigawa.

“The suspects are believed to be part of a larger drug syndicate that specialises in transporting cannabis to Northern Nigeria and distributing it to various dealers”, he said.

Maigatari said investigation was on-going on the matter and that a manhunt had been launched  to arrest two other suspects, now at large.

He restated the commitment of the agency  to rid the state of illicit drug trafficking  and substance abuse.

Maigatari added that the agency under the State Commander, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, would  remain vigilant and dedicated to its mission of upholding the law and protecting the good people of Kano State.(NAN)