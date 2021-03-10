The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had arrested 2, 119, including 102 female, suspects in Kano State since 2018.

NDLEA Commander in the state, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, disclosed this on Wednesday, in Kano, while briefing newsmen on his achievements from 2018 to date.

Abdul, who had been redeployed to the agency’s headquarters, said that out of the figure, the agency secured the convictions of 205 of the suspects.

“During the period under review, the agency was able to intercept 13, 505.587 kgs of different exhibits, due to the relentless efforts of our officers.

“We were able to intercept 10, 032.109 kilograms of cannabis savita, 3, 412.268 kgs of Psychotropic substances and 3.171 kgs of cocaine.

“It was during my period that the command intercepted the largest haul of over two kgs of Cocaine at one time.

“Within the period, our officers were also able to intercept 60.000 kgs of Khat, a substance imported into the country, and also intercepted 0.039 kgs of heroin.’’

According to the NDLEA commander, the command also counselled 1, 619 drug users and destroyed 28, 167.629 kgs of illicit drugs, from Nov. 2018 to date.

“During my stay in office, for the first time in the history of the command, we discovered and destroyed two cannabis sativa plantations at Wailari in the Kumbotso Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“We also discovered a clandestine laboratory at Eastern bypass in Nasarawa LGA, where cough syrup with codeine were produced.

“Within the period, Kano State recorded a significant improvement in the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) ranking from sixth to first position, in terms of abuse and trafficking.

“During the period, we introduced drug screening for appointees of political office holders and also traditional title appointees,’’ he said.

The commander also explained that the command saved an innocent girl from execution in Saudi Arabia, after illicit drugs were allegedly found in her luggage, by arresting and prosecuting airport officials and traveling agents involved in planting the drugs in her bag.

Abdul expressed concern over the non-completion of the command’s abandoned 150 capacity rehabilitation centre by the state government after several efforts he made to see to its completion.

He, however, commended the state government, Kano Emirate council, traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders for their support.

Abdul also commended the new Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), saying that the agency had witnessed a lot of improvements within his short period in office. (NAN)

