NDLEA arrests 187 suspected drug dealers in Kebbi State in 2020

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) command in Kebbi State says it arrested 187 suspected drug dealers in different operations in the state in 2020.
Mr Peter Odaudu, the state NDLEA Commander said this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.
Odaudu said that the command also seized 563.4678 kilos of illicit drugs and psychotropic substance during the period.
“The command counter – narcotic efforts in 2020, were all geared towards policing the state and checking the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, with a view to reducing same to the barest minimum.
“In the year under review, a total of 187 suspects were arrested. Of the lot, 171 were males while only 16 were females.
“In the same vein, a whopping 563.467 kilos of drugs, over half a ton, were seized and taken out of circulation.
“Cannabis sativa constituted 395.8920 kilos or about 70 per cent of the entire seizure.
“Psychotropic substances including Tramadol, diazepam, and cough syrup with cocaine accounted for the remaining 167.5754 kilos or 30 per cent,” he said.
Odaudu said the agency secured conviction for 23 out of 187 suspects who were sentenced to various jail terms, ranging from
“On June 24, 2020, one Umar Yakubu, alias Dangote, aged 32 years was arrested behind the stadium, Birnin Kebbi, with crack cocaine.
“Also, on Sept. 23, one Nura Muhammad, aged 33 years, was arrested in Bagudo town, and methamphetamine seized from him.
“Both instances were the first time cocaine and methamphetamine were seized in the annals of the war against drug in the state and both suspects are being prosecuted at the Federal High Court, Birnin Kebbi.
“In the area of rehabilitation and counseling, a total of 29 persons were counseled and rehabilitated, while 30 clients were admitted into our facility.
“Twenty six were discharged having been satisfied that they could go on and live their normal lives,” he said.
He reiterated the command’s commitment towards wining the war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state.
“We appreciate the support from the State Government, sister agencies and the good people of the state.
“Within the ambit of the resources – human, materials and financial – available, the command will not rest on its oars until drug peddlers and users are of business,” Odaudu said.(NAN)
