NDLEA arrests 187 suspected drug dealers in Kebbi State in 2020

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) command in Kebbi State says it arrested 187 suspected drug dealers in different operations in the state in 2020.

Mr Peter Odaudu, the state NDLEA Commander said this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

Odaudu said that the command also seized 563.4678 kilos of illicit drugs and psychotropic substance during the period.