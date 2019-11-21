NDLEA arrests 179 suspects, seizes 570kg of cannabis in 3 months

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 179 suspected drug peddlers, seized 570kg of cannabis and other psychotropic substances between July 15 and October in Abuja.

The Chairman of NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (Rtd), said this while receiving the appreciation letter from the Wuse Zone 4 Traders Association (WZ4TA) on Thursday in Abuja.

Abdallah said that the special operation which lasted three months and carried out in two phases led to the arrest of key drug merchants with seizure of sizeable quantities of drugs.

He said that the operation which was sponsored by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, was targeted at various individuals, who were into drug sales and usage in various strategic locations.

“The operation called “Operation Shara” which means “to sweep” aimed at addressing drug sales and uses in the FCT.

“Under Phase one, 48 suspects were arrested and 496kg of cannabis were seized. Other substances recovered where 63 cartons containing 5,161 bottles of cough syrup with codeine.

“8.2 grams of Cocaine, Rhophylo, Roche, Tramadol, Diazepam and Exol 5. We also recovered 19,804 fake US dollars.

“The second phase of the operation led to the arrest of 131 suspects and seizures of various substances including cannabis sativa and prescription drug of abuse such as cough syrup with codeine.

“This brings to the total of 179 suspects and 570kg of cannabis seized,’’ the chairman said.

Abdallah said that a special squad was deployed and went into aggressive intelligence gathering, round-the-clock patrols and sting operations, adding that the outcome of these had brought respite to the residents of the FCT.

“Just November 13, 2019, the FCT command of the agency also intercepted 1.115tons of cannabis sativa at its outpost in Gwagwalada. The consignment was concealed in a Dangote Truck with registration number KBT 391XA and we are determined to do more,’’ he said.

The chairman said that the successes recorded was a product of synergy between law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

“This would not have been possible without the invaluable intelligence hints from the various groups resident in the respective areas.

“I urge you to continue to volunteer information that can assist us to combat drug activities of criminals,’’ Abdullahi said.

He assured that the agency was determined to sustain current efforts aimed at preventing the influx of drugs into the FCT while restating the agency’s zero tolerance drug activities anywhere in the country.

“Part of our strategies in this regard is the strengthening of our vigilance at the entry points to the FCT such that drug consignments on transit are intercepted even before they are moved into the city,’’ the chairman said. (NAN)