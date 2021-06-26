NDLEA arrests 154 suspected drug dealers, prosecutes 87 in 11 months in Plateau

The Plateau Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 154 suspected drug traffickers and successfully prosecuted 87 in eleven months in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of th Command,Mr Simon-Peter Ikpa , disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Jos to mark the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Ikpa explained that the prosecuted drug offenders were serving their jail terms, ranging from one to ten months each.

He also said that 24 addicts were counseled, rehabilitated and discharged within the period under review, adding that others were currently undergoing counseling and rehabilitation.

He said that items seized in the state within the period included 1831.632kgs of cannabis sativa, 14 grams of cocaine and 508 308kgs of psychotropic substances.

The public relations officer said that the global drug situation had become worrisome and that the state could not be separated from the challenges both in prevalence and consequences.

He called on stakeholders such as religious and community leaders to join the agency in creating proper awareness on the dangers of drug abuse trafficking and cultivation.

“Our youths are getting increasingly involved in drug abuse and trafficking which to a large extent has threatened their future growth rate and development

“The drug problem cuts across every segment of human life and permeates every sector of the economy.

“We call on public spirited individuals and organisations to assist by supporting the agency in any way to achieve the task of making the state a drug free state.

“Stakeholders such as religious and community leaders, parents and the media must join hands with NDLEA to clear out drugs in our communities and the country in general,” he said,

Ikpa thanked the Plateau Government for supporting the agency in its bid to rid the state of sale and consumption of illicit substances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is, ‘Share Facts on Drugs, Save Lives’. (NAN)

