NDLEA arrests 122 suspected drug dealers in Enugu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Enugu State Command, has arrested 122 illicit drug dealers between June 2022 and June 2023, the Acting State Commander, Mr Peter Ogar, has said.

Ogar said this while briefing newsmen as part of activities to mark the 2023 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on Thursday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day, with the theme ‘People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Discrimination’, is marked on June 26 every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

Ogar said that out of the 122 suspects, 199 were males while three were females, adding that a total of 1843.5802 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs were seized from the suspects within the period.

He said that the drugs seized included 1773.62kg Cannabis Sativa; Methamphetamine, 1.048kg; Cocaine, 22.17grams, and other psychotropic substances, 62.89Kg.

The commander added that they also prosecuted 54 drug suspects and successfully treated 45 victims of substance abuse disorder.

Ogar further said that within the period, the command carried out public destruction of various illicit drugs totaling 23,721794kg.

On the world drug day, the commander said, “It is a day of utmost importance to the global community in the continuous effort to ameliorate the consequences of abuse of illicit substances and make our world a safe place.

“The theme is uniquely historic because it realizes the importance of taking a people oriented approach to drug policies, with focus on human rights and evidence based practices, prioritizing prevention, and leading with compassion.

“This underscores the need for our deep empathy, help, support, care and understanding towards people with substance use disorders in the society.”

He also said that the command was strengthening collaborations with other relevant stakeholders like the media, international society of substance Abuse prevention professionals, to fight drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Ogar acknowledged the immense contributions of the state government, NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), religious leaders, traditional rulers and other non-state actors to the menace of drug trafficking and abuse in the state and Nigeria in general.

“I also want to let you know that the Agency is pursuing drug supply reduction with drug demand reduction, which has to do with prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

“The agency will not rest on its oars, but will continue to exploit all avenues within the ambit of the law to rid the entire state and country of the menace of hard drugs,” he said.

He, however, listed inadequate facilities and logistics such as operational vehicles, standard rehabilitation centre, recreational facilities for clients, and funding, as some of the command’s major challenges. (NAN)

