NDLEA arrests 111 drug traffickers in Kaduna

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Kaduna state command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Thursday, said that it arrested a total of 111 drug traffickers between January and February 2022, in the state.Mr. Umar Adoro, the commander, Kaduna command, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday, in Kaduna.

He said that most of the arrested suspects fell within the age bracket of 16 – 30 years.He stated that 34 suspects were arrested in January among which 31 were males, while three were females, adding that a total of 295.680kg drugs were also seized.“We seized 292.125kg of Cannabis Sativa, 0.001kg of Heroin and 3.554kg psychotropic substances such as Benalin , tramadol among others.“In February, we arrested 77 suspects amongst whom 74 were males while three were females; and a total of 320.508kg of drugs were seized”, he said.Adoro explained that out of the total number of seized drugs 294.101kg were Cannabis Sativa ,0.034kg Cocaine, 0.005kg Heroin while 26.358kg were psychotropics and 0.010kg Methamphetamine.He added that the agency had also discovered a new Shisha flavoured pen, whose flavours contained cannabis oil, usually used by teenagers.

He stated that five shops were sealed and four people were arrested for selling the pen with 9,932kg of the exhibits seized.The commander urged parents to pay attention to their wards by observing the things they consumed or used and the friends they mingled with, to avoid drug abuse.

“As you can see, this new Shisha flavoured pen looked like a regular pen and it is rechargeable, so it would be difficult to identify it as Shisha; apart from that the flavours contains cannabis oil.“

Some of our youth don’t even know that it is dangerous to consume, which is why parents and guardians need to be on alert about any new thing or item their wards bring home,” Adoro said. (NAN)

