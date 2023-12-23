Saturday, December 23, 2023
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectNDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna
Project

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
44

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State Command , says its operatives have arrested 103  suspects and seized 1,458. 709Kg of illicit drug  in the state.

The state NDLEA Commander in the state,  Mr Samaila Danmallam told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, that the arrest  and seizure of the illicit drugs were made within the month of December.

Danmallam said the 103 arrested suspects represented both drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.

He explained that the  illicit substances included cocaine, heroin, Cannabis, Tramadol, Methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 1,458.709 kilogrames.

He disclosed that 26 illicit drug joints were dismantled, while the command secured six convictions and arraigned 24 suspects within the month of December.

Danmallam said the arrests were part of the  command’s efforts to combat the drug scourge in the  state through drug demand reduction activities.

“We carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and its illicit trafficking.

The commander said the fight against illicit drugs remained a collective responsibility and appealed  for timely and useful information for prompt action.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani

Previous article
$150m Abacha Loot: CISLAC, TI task Nigeria, France on asset recovery laws
Next article
CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.