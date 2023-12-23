NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State Command , says its operatives have arrested 103 suspects and seized 1,458. 709Kg of illicit drug in the state.

The state NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Samaila Danmallam told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, that the arrest and seizure of the illicit drugs were made within the month of December.

Danmallam said the 103 arrested suspects represented both drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.

He explained that the illicit substances included cocaine, heroin, Cannabis, Tramadol, Methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 1,458.709 kilogrames.

He disclosed that 26 illicit drug joints were dismantled, while the command secured six convictions and arraigned 24 suspects within the month of December.

Danmallam said the arrests were part of the command’s efforts to combat the drug scourge in the state through drug demand reduction activities.

“We carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and its illicit trafficking.

The commander said the fight against illicit drugs remained a collective responsibility and appealed for timely and useful information for prompt action.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani

