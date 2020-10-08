NDLEA arrested 228 drug offenders in 3 months , says commander

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lags command, on Thursday said it arrested 228 drug offenders in the third quarter of 2020

The NDLEA Lagos boss, Mr Ralph Igwenagu made this known at a news conference in Lagos .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 228 offenders were arrested between July and September.

Igwenagu said the 228 offenders comprised: 204 males and 24 females and were arrested at various locations across Lagos state.

The commander said that 145 out of the 228 arrested were found to be drug dealers and had been charged to court for prosecution.

“However, the remaining 83 who were found to be drug users were counseled and released.

“The drug users counseled comprised of 79 males and four females,” he said.

He said that during the period under review, the command secured the conviction of 17 drug offenders at a high court in Lagos , comprising : 16 males and one female with various jail terms.

Igwenagu said about 5.743kg ( over 5 tones ) of various illicit drugs were seized from the dealers and from joints within the state.

“The breakdown of the drugs are: Cannabis Sativa 5.682 kg, cocaine 0.848kg, Heroin 0.101 kg, Tramadol 47.869, kg, Exol-5 2.05kg,” he said.

He said the command would not relent in its efforts to rid Lagos of criminals tans make Lagos environment peaceful.(NAN)