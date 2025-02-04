NDLEA arrest man, 75, with illicit substances in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, has arrested a 75-year-old man, Nuhu Baba, for allegedly selling illicit substances for over two years

By Ramatu Garba

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, has arrested a 75-year-old man, Nuhu Baba, for allegedly selling illicit substances for over two years to youths in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

Muhammad-Maigatari said the suspect, upon investigation, confessed he was engaged in the illicit trade in his community Tumbau Village, Gezawa Local Government Area, as a means of sustainance.

“Baba’s case underscores the alarming reality of drug trafficking and abuse, which affects individuals across all demographics, including the elderly.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of substance abuse within communities.” he added.

The PRO said that the command successfully recovered various illicit substances such as Tramadol, Cannabis Sativa, Diazepam, Exol-5, and Rubber Solution.

According to him, the State Commander of the agency, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to combating drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

He emphasised the importance of community involvement in the fight against drug trafficking and urged the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking. (NAN)