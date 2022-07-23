NDLEA arrest 4 suspects, seizes 210kg drug in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, on Saturday, said it has arrested four suspects and seized 210kg of illicit drugs.



The State NDLEA Commander, Mr Umar Adoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the four suspects where arrested between July 15 and July 17.



Adoro said the first suspect was arrested on July 17, by the Strike force 1 officers in Kano during a follow up operation, after an interception of his consignment earlier on the same day in Kaduna.



He was arrested with 2,500 kg, 2.5 tons of Rubber solution, “Shalisha” otherwise known as solvent.



He said that the second suspect, who was also arrested on July 17, by Patrol 1 officers during a follow up operation in Katsina, was the owner of intercepted consignments containing 157,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 37.5k.



Adoro said two other suspects were arrested on July 15, by Patrol 2 officers, during a follow up operation at Kano, and were arrested with 75, 000 tablets of Diazepam 10mg weighing 19kg, and 200,000 tablets of Exol-5 weighing 66kg, totalling 85kg.



He said that a total of 210kg drug were seized from the suspects .



According to Adoro, the war against illicit drugs is a collective responsibility that needs the support of all.



“We will continue the fight against illicit drug to a standstill in the state for a better and peaceful society for development. (NAN)

