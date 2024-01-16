NDLEA arraigns teenager for alleged drug possession

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday at the Federal High Court Abuja, arraigned a teenager, Faith Hassan for alleged possession of 1.7 kilogrammes of Marijuana.

Hassan was arraigned on a one count charge of possessing the narcotic drug without lawful authority.

The offence, according to the NDLEA, contravenes the NDLEA Act and is punishable under the same law.

Speaking through an interpreter, who interpreted the charge to her in Hausa, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Following her plea of not guilty, the prosecuting counsel, Ms C.P Onyedeke, prayed the court for a date to open her case against the defendant.

Justice Rita Ofili- Ajumogobia adjourned the matter until Feb. 9 for trial.

Earlier, Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia had in a ruling on an application filed by Hassan challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case, held that the court had jurisdiction over the case.

The defendant had claimed that she was 17 years old when she was arrested by the NDLEA and therefore a minor, making her arrest and detention illegal and fundamentally defective.

The judge, however, held that the defendant failed to provide substantial evidence before the court to prove that she was a child and a minor.(NAN)

By Wandoo Sombo

