NDLEA arraigns man over alleged export of Tramadol

By Sandra Umeh

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday dragged a businessman, Olawale Oladimeji, before a Federal High Court Lagos, over alleged drug trafficking.

The defendant is standing trial before Justice Daniel Osiagor on one count charge of drug trafficking.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Mr Augustine Nwagu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 30.

He alleged that the defendant was arrested at SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, during the outward clearance of a Cargo on a KLM flight to Germany.

The prosecutor said 100g of Tramadol 225mg was recovered from the defendant during the cargo clearance.

According to him, Tramadol is a narcotic substance similar to cocaine, heroine and other psychotropic substances restricted by law.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 11(b) of the NDLEA Act 2004.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum.

He, however, adjourned the case until Dec. 1 for trial. (NAN)

