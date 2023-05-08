NDLEA arraigns man allegedly caught with hemp at MMIA 

By Sandra Umeh

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday arraigned a 32-year-old man, Cyril Ewelike, for alleged conspiracy and trafficking in cannabis sativa.

The defendant is charged on two counts before Justice Yellin Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Lagos State, but he pleaded not guilty.

NDLEA counsel, Mrs Juliana Iroabuchi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 5, 2022.

She alleged that the defendant committed the offences in conspiracy with one Uche Onowu, resident in DubaI, United Arab Emirate, and now at large.

Iroabuchi submitted that the defendant was apprehended at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, for

exportation of 3.4kg of cannabis sativa.

She said that the substance was discovered during cargo examination at the shed.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 11(c) and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

The judge adjourned the case until May 25 for ruling on bail application of the defendant.

She ordered that the defendant should be remanded at the Ikoyi custodial facility pending the outcome of the bail application. (NAN)