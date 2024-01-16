NDLEA arraigns 30-year-old man for alleged drug possession

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday, arraigned a 30-year-old man, Danladi Saidu at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged possession of 20 kgs of Cannabis Sativa (aka Marijuana).

Saidu, pleaded not guilty when the one-count charge was read to him through an interpreter.

Following his plea, the prosecuting counsel, Ms C.P Onyedeke, asked the court for a date for trial.

She also prayed the court to remand the defendant at the Kuje Correctional Centre, pending the hearing and determination of an application for bail.

The trial judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia adjourned the case until Feb. 23 for trial.

According to the charge, Saidu was arrested on July 11, 2023, along Abaji-Lokoja expressway in possession of the narcotic substance without lawful authority. (NAN)

By Wandoo Sombo

