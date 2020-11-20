NDLEA arraigns 22-year-old man on drug trafficking charge

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned a 22-years old man, Oyrlude Usman, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, over alleged drug trafficking.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, on one-count charge of trafficking 450g of canabis sativa (Indian hemp) to which he pleaded guilty.

The Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 25

Aernan alleged that the defendant was arrested following a tip-off at Jakande in Lekki, Lagos, for engaging in the trafficking of cannabis sativa, weighing 450g .