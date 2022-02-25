NDLEA arraigns 2 for possession of 24.8kg Indian hemp

February 25, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Sandra Umeh

 NDLEA arraigned two men, Samuel Ekomwen (33) and Thompson Okotie (50), at a Federal High Court Lagos on Friday for alleged drug trafficking.

It charged duo of and unlawfully dealing Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 30 at Akerele area of Agege Lagos, where they were arrested following a tip-off.

He said 24.8kg of Indian hemp was found on them, an offence which   contravenes the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation 2004.

No plea was taken before the court ruled that the NDLEA should take them into custody. No date was fixed for hearing also. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,