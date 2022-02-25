NDLEA arraigns 2 for possession of 24.8kg Indian hemp

By Sandra Umeh

NDLEA arraigned two men, Samuel Ekomwen (33) and Thompson Okotie (50), at a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday for alleged drug trafficking.

It charged the duo of conspiracy and unlawfully dealing in Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 30 at Akerele area of Agege in Lagos, where they were arrested following a tip-off.

He said 24.8kg of Indian hemp was found on them, an offence which contravenes the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation 2004.

No plea was taken before the court ruled that the NDLEA should take them into custody. No date was fixed for hearing also. (NAN)

