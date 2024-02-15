Thursday, February 15, 2024
NDLEA, Army partner to combat drug abuse in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has expressed its readiness to partner with the Nigerian Army in the fight against drug abuse in Kano State.

This is contained in a statement by Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, on Thursday in Kano.

The statement said the NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad stated this when the newly posted Commander 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.- Gen. M. A. Sadiq, paid him a courtesy visit.

It quoted Idris-Ahmad as commending the Army for the visit, adding that such partnership would foster unity, address drug abuse, crimes and family disintegration.

According to Sadiq-Ahmad, the agency in collaboration with the Army will develop a comprehensive strategy towards safeguarding the state from the adverse consequences of substance abuse.

He, therefore, urged development organisations, stakeholders, community and religious leaders to support the agency in the campaign against the menace.

Responding, Sadiq commended the agency for its doggedness in the fight against drug abuse.

He said the visit was to synergise with the NDLEA towards addressing contemporary security challenges, adding that, “significant number of crimes are committed under the influence of drugs.

“Nigerian Army will continue to work with the NDLEA on intelligence sharing, joint operation and capacity building programmes to tackle the root causes of drug abuse and prevent its spread in the state,” Sadiq was quoted as saying in the statement. (NAN)

