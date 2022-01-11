NDLEA appoints Friday Akpara new Imo Zonal Commander

Chairman and Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.), has appointed Mr Friday Akpara as the agency’s new Zonal Commander for Imo zone.

This is contained in a statement issued by Assistant Media Officer, NDLEA, Imo Command, Mr Aloysius Nworisa, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Imo zone of agency covers Imo, Abia and Anambra states.

“The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa has appointed Mr Friday Akpara as new Zonal Commander for Imo zone,” Nworisa said.

He said that before the appointment, Akpara, an Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics, had served as Deputy Director, Projects and Maintenance, in the headquarters.

”He had also served as Commander, Idiroko Special Area Command and Assistant State Commander, Niger and Delta states consecutively,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that the creation of Imo zone by the chief executive was part of efforts at tackling increasing waves of drug abuse, trafficking and criminality in the South-East geo-political zone.

“Akpara will embark on a tour of Abia, Imo and Anambra states to mobilise state and non-state actors as well as stakeholders against drug abuse and trafficking, and their attendant consequences.

“He will also visit the media in the three states with a view to seeking their support in the fight against drug trafficking,” Nworisa said. (NAN)

