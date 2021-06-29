NDLEA appoints Dan’agundi as anti-drug campaign ambassador

June 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The NDLEA Command in Kano State has appointed the Managing Director of Kano and Traffic Agency (KAROTA, Dr Baffa Dan’agundi as its anti-drug campaign .

This is contained statement issued Public Officer of KAROTA, Nabilusi Abubakar on Tuesday in Kano.

Dan’agundi is also the Acting Managing Director of the Kano State Consumer Protection (KCPC).

Mr Isah Likita-Mohammad, the NDLEA Commander in Kano State, said the command deemed it necessary to honour Dan’agundi in recognition of his to the agency in the fight against drug .

Likita-Mohammad said that the appointment of Dan’agundi as the acting managing director of KCPC, a lot of and seizures of hard, expired and fake drugs had been made .

He said that this had resulted in “drastic reduction of drug in the state’’.

Likita-Muhammad commended Dan’agundi for reviving the KCPC as the is now recording huge successes.

He said that the NDLEA would continue to collaborate with the council in the fight against drug in the state. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,