NDLEA appoints Dan’agundi as anti-drug campaign ambassador

The NDLEA Command in Kano State has appointed the Managing Director of Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA, Dr Baffa Dan’agundi as its anti-drug campaign Ambassador.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of KAROTA, Nabilusi Abubakar on Tuesday in Kano.

Dan’agundi is also the Acting Managing Director of the Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KCPC).

Mr Isah Likita-Mohammad, the NDLEA Commander in Kano State, said the command deemed it necessary to honour Dan’agundi in recognition of his support to the agency in the fight against drug abuse.

Likita-Mohammad said that since the appointment of Dan’agundi as the acting managing director of KCPC, a lot of arrests and seizures of hard, expired and fake drugs had been made by the council.

He said that this had resulted in “drastic reduction of drug abuse in the state’’.

Likita-Muhammad commended Dan’agundi for reviving the KCPC as the council is now recording huge successes.

He said that the NDLEA would continue to collaborate with the council in the fight against drug abuse in the state. (NAN)

