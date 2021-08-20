NDLEA advocates for collaborative efforts against drug abuse

 National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos Command, on Friday, said the fight against drug abuse would require collaborative efforts in bringing up responsible children.

Mrs Titilayo Ogunluyi, an Commander of Narcotics, Principal Staff Officer, Drug Reduction, NDLEA, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Ogunluyi spoke on the sidelines of the 9th Town Meeting, held simultaneously in all 40 constituencies in the state.

NAN also reports the meeting had, as its theme: “Increasing Wave of Drug Abuse: A Threat Nation Building.

“In the past, we were brought up in , with parents inculcating good values in children of others within the community.

“Presently however, everyone takes care of his/her own children. It is important that we go back those days of communal living so that people in the society can look out wards and help them.

“When we do the needful, nation will be heaven on earth. All the stakeholders, including the media, must play their role so as help reduce the problem drastically,’’ she said.

According to her, the statistics of drug abuse globally, Nigeria inclusive, are so alarming.

Ogunluyi said that a report funded by European Union in 2018 showed that about 14.3 million Nigerians were into drug abuse.

She quoted the report as showing that out of every four persons who are into drug abuse, there is a female, adding that this was an indication that parents had failed in their responsibilities.

“The challenges of drug abuse are numerous. First, parents do not time their children. This is bad parenting. Another thing is peer pressure.

“When you fail to inculcate the right morals into the children, others will do it in a negative ,” she said.

Ogunluyi urged teachers to take up the responsibility of impacting coping mechanisms in children to enable them overcome vices.

“Also, parents should know the number of children they can train. If it is only one child you can train, then plan one child, instead of having so many of them that you cannot train,” she said. (NAN)

