Ndigbo in Lagos APC pledges support to newly elected state executives

November 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Igbo members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State have pledged their support Mr Cornelius Ojelabi-led State Executives of the party.

A statement by Mr Opeyemi Eniola, Special Assistant the the APC State Chairman-elect on Media and Communication, said the group led by Mr Uche Ubochi, made the pledge during a courtesy visit Ojelabi in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ubochi, a key member of the group, said in the statement: “I want assure you of our unflinching supports your leadership of this great party.

“We are throwing our weights right behind you and the Governor of this great state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We will give you all the supports you need succeed.

“Whatever it requires, we are going give you the maximum support and we are also determined at correcting every mistake,” he said.

Ubochi said that the leadership of Ndigbo was working hard right the wrongs of electioneering, especially the voting pattern of ethnic groups.

According him, this is ensure that the Ojo Federal Constituency and the entire Badagry Division deliver its mandate APC.

Also, another group, Mr Raphael Asemor, the Chairman, South-South People in Ajeromi-Ifelodun area in Lagos, said that they were working assiduously for the of the party and the state government.

“We appreciate the show of love and we identify with you; this is where we belong.

“It is no longer a hidden fact that various groups across the state have continually pledged their supports for the state government and the APC since your emergence as the Chairman-elect.

“Such overwhelming support is a proof of how popular your executives have become and the efforts put in unify and strengthen the ties across the political divides,” Asemor said in the statement.

Responding, Ojelabi lauded the ethnic groups in Lagos for their cooperation and supports for the ruling party toward ensuring the development of the state.

He commended the visitors for maintaining a peaceful co-existence, promising all the ethnic groups that the party would appreciate their gestures.

“Igbos must speak with one voice and settle all their differences attract the much needed development in their area.

“Mobilise your members register for the continuous Permanent Voters Cards.

“We urge the people of Ijagemo and Ijeododo in Ojo Local Government Area broker peace in order allow contractors for the proposed construction of the 19.39 kilometres road network get back on site.

“The Lagos State Government is committed making life comfortable for everyone and we must embrace this with all sincerity,” Ojelabi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos APC has yet inaugurate the Ojelabi-led state executives. (NAN)

