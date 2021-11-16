Ndigbo in Lagos APC pledges support to newly elected state executives

The Igbo members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State have pledged their support to Mr Cornelius Ojelabi-led State Executives of the party.

A statement by Mr Opeyemi Eniola, Special Assistant to the to the APC State Chairman-elect on Media and Communication, said the group led by Mr Uche Ubochi, made the pledge during a courtesy visit to Ojelabi in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ubochi, a key member of the group, said in the statement: “I want to assure you of our unflinching supports to your leadership of this great party.

“We are throwing our weights right behind you and the Governor of this great state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We will give you all the supports you need to succeed.

“Whatever it requires, we are going to give you the maximum support and we are also determined at correcting every mistake,” he said.

Ubochi said that the leadership of Ndigbo was working hard to right the wrongs of electioneering, especially the voting pattern of ethnic groups.

According to him, this is to ensure that the Ojo Federal Constituency and the entire Badagry Division deliver its mandate to APC.

Also, another group, Mr Raphael Asemor, the Chairman, South-South People in Ajeromi-Ifelodun area in Lagos, said that they were working assiduously for the success of the party and the state government.

“We appreciate the show of love and we identify with you; this is where we belong.

“It is no longer a hidden fact that various groups across the state have continually pledged their supports for the state government and the APC since your emergence as the Chairman-elect.

“Such overwhelming support is a proof of how popular your executives have become and the efforts put in to unify and strengthen the ties across the political divides,” Asemor said in the statement.

Responding, Ojelabi lauded the ethnic groups in Lagos for their cooperation and supports for the ruling party toward ensuring the development of the state.

He commended the visitors for maintaining a peaceful co-existence, promising all the ethnic groups that the party would appreciate their gestures.

“Igbos must speak with one voice and settle all their differences to attract the much needed development in their area.

“Mobilise your members to register for the continuous Permanent Voters Cards.

“We urge the people of Ijagemo and Ijeododo in Ojo Local Government Area to broker peace in order to allow contractors for the proposed construction of the 19.39 kilometres road network get back on site.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to making life comfortable for everyone and we must embrace this with all sincerity,” Ojelabi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos APC has yet to inaugurate the Ojelabi-led state executives. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...