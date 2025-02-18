Ndigbo in Lagos APC mourns Clark

The Ndigbo in the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC), has mourned the passing of elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark,at 97.

By Adekunle Williams

Its Apex Leader, Mr Joe Igbogwe ,in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, described Clark as a courageous leader.

Igbokwe , a former Lagos State Commissioner, said Nigeria had lost a great leader with the death of Clark.

He said: “Nigeria has lost a courageous man. He lived and fought for his people. He fought for the Niger Delta and fought for Nigeria.

“Chief Clark was a great man.He would be sorely missed”,he said.

Igbokwe urged governors in the Niger Delta and the Federal Government to immortalise him.

Igbokwe then commiserated with the Clark family, the Ijaw people and the government of Delta State over tbe loss

(NAN)