Ndigbo community in Oyo pledges support for Makinde’s administration

May 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The Igbo indigenes residing in state, under the umbrella body of Ndigbo Community, has pledged their support for the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.


The Ndigbo community made the pledge at the end of its meeting, held at the  House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, Agodi, in Ibadan, on Saturday.


Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Mr Kingsley Ike, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Igbo Community Relations, declared that the Igbo group in the state had resolved to cooperate with the administration in the state to actualize the plans and vision of the Gov Makinde.


The group expressed satisfaction with the governor’s decision to appoint three of its members his administration and appreciated the commitment of the governor for ensuring that Igbo people were not neglected in the state.


Ike, who said the Ndigbo meeting was aimed at discussing matters of beneficial interest to Igbos in state, indicated that Governor Makinde had practically demonstrated that “he is always ready to embrace people from other ethnic groups.


“For the time in the history of state, people of Igbo extraction are being appointed as aides to a sitting governor.


“This is an indication of the commitment of the administration to ensure that the voice of the Igbo people in Oyo state is heard.”


He called on a factional Igbo community, existing in the state, to cooperate and firm together with the administration in Oyo state.


“We, as a people must cooperate with the Makinde-led administration and I assure you that those issues, complaints and needs of Ndigbo will be duly addressed.


“We must show him that we are strongly behind his government and support his vision in every way we ,” he stated.


Ike enjoined  the Igbos to always abide by the laws of the land, saying doing so will enhance peaceful coexistence. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,