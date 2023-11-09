NDIC trains students on financial saving habits in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), on Thursday advised students to embrace financial savings and develop financial discipline on spendings for a productive and better living.

The NDIC Sokoto Zonal Controller,

Mr Umar Kaoje-Bello, gave the advice at a lecture organised by the corporation to commemorate the 2023 World Saving Day at Government Day Secondary School Gagi in Sokoto South Local Government Area.

In a paper tagged ” Conquer your Tomorrow Through Saving ”, Kaoje-Bello said that NDIC has been mentoring secondary school students on the benefits of efficient savings and money management.

He said the aim was to encourage financial prudence and management as well as encourage savings habits among students.

Kaoje-Bello said it was also to accelerate investment growth in the nation’s economy through financial literacy, resource management, budgeting and saving culture.

He said the exercise provided opportunity to educate youths on commercial and microfinance banks’ activities and dangers of keeping money in unsecure environment.

According to him, good savings and proper budgetary habits would encourage prudence, transparent dealings and growth of businesses.

He advised thestudents to utilise their skills on monetary value, power of choice, investment and planning, spending priority, budgeting and other financial engagements.

Kaoje-Bello also urged them to be wary of financial frauds, which mostly occur through online banking, Point-of-Service operators and others, due to greed and eagerness to obtain cheap proceeds.

He said that the agency remained committed to promoting savings, budget culture and remodelling of youths to improve their financial inclusion.

