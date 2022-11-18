NDIC trains Enugu students on financial discipline, savings

By Alex Enebeli

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has trained Secondary School Students in Enugu State on the need to imbibe financial discipline and culture of saving.

The corporation trained the students while commemorating the “2022 World Saving Day” on Thursday in Enugu with the theme: ”Savings Prepares You For The Future.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Savings Day is observed annually across the globe on every October 31 to inform people all around the world about the idea of saving their money in a bank.

It is also created to increase public awareness of the importance of savings both for modern economies and for individuals alike.

Speaking at the event held at the Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), Enugu, the Assistant Director, NDIC, Enugu, Mr Michael Okpara, said the programme was part of government’s initiatives towards achieving its financial inclusiveness.

He said it was targeted at promoting sound financial literacy among youths, beginning with elementary schools and others.

According to him, the initiative will encourage financial prudence and resource management among the students.

“Specifically, the World Savings Day is designed to sensitise students in

secondary schools on the culture of savings, financial management and entrepreneurial skills.

“For this reason, the management has approved the hosting of the programme for 100 students in each location of the Corporation,” Okpara said.

Speaking on the theme, Okpara urged students to create a budget, track their spending and save for their future.

He also, admonished them to distinguish between their needs and wants as well as saving their money in banks for the rainy day.

The Executive Chairman, PPSMB, Mrs Favour Ugwuanyi, while welcoming NDIC delegation, called on the students to pay attention to whatever they would taught.

She stressed that few students were selected so that they would share the knowledge with others.

“Listen attentively, document the teachings and spread it to others who are not here. I am sure that you will not disappoint us.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is proud of you and your action will determine the kind of remark NDIC will give us when they go back,” she advised.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Director of Schools Supervision, PPSMB, Mr Ezekiel Onah, said the training would compliment what they had been teaching students in Enugu State.

He explained further that the training would make them banking and insurance experts, adding that saving was very important for them to live a meaningful life.

“I believe if NDIC continues on with what they are doing, trying to catch them young and groom them, there will be stability in the financial market,” Onah said.

A student, Miss Ogochukwu Ezechukwu, from City Girls Secondary school, Enugu, expressed joy over the training, saying, “We have learnt a lot, especially on how to save and become good financial managers.” (NAN)

