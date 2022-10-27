NDIC takes campaign on savings culture to schools in Bauchi 

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) on Thursday took its campaign on savings culture to Government Comprehensive Secondary School (GCSS) Bauchi.

Alhaji Ajiya Zarma, NDIC Zonal Controller in Bauchi, said the campaign was part of the activities to mark the World Savings Day in Bauchi.

He said the campaign was to educate young children on the need to save their money while in school.

“We want to educate the school children on how to keep their money safe at designated banks, instead of keeping it in an unsecured environment that can be stolen.

“We are also creating awareness for them to save for the future, because saving stimulates investment, boosts economic development for the country.

“The idea is also to change the attitude of our local people in keeping their money in an unsafe environment by making use of our students in schools,” Zarma said.

He urged the students to cultivate the habit of banking and saving culture for future planning, no matter how little they have.

The Zonal Controller said the choice of GCSS Bauchi for the event was the relationship between the NDIC.

“As part of our social responsibilities, we renovated over 25 classrooms with chairs that create the bond,” he said.

Dr Sulaiman Madara, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, appreciated NDIC for complementing government efforts through renovation of the schools as part of its social responsibilities.

Madara also tasked the school children to make good use of the knowledge acquired on savings culture and as well educate others that were absent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2022 World Saving Day is “Saving Prepares You for a Better Future”. (NAN)

