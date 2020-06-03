NDIC: Senate commends Buhari for nominating two women as Non-Executive Directors

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The Senate has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating two women as Non-Executive Directors in Nigeria Deposited Insurance Corporation, NDIC.

The nominees, Mrs. Diana O. Okonta from South South and Mrs Ya’ana Talib Yaro from North East, were screened by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions on Wednesday.

After the two nominees took turns to address the committee in their brilliance and added to their rich academic qualifications and experience, the Senate applauded the nominees as well as showered praises on Buhari who nominated them.

It all began when a female Senator from Anambra state, Uche Ekwunife who took the first turn to ask the nominees question said, “they have said it all”, and therefore there was no need to ask any question.

This was followed by a second female Senator, Betty Apiafi, Rivers state who also talked about the sterling qualities of the nominees and called on her colleagues to allow them take a bow and go.

The other male Senators who were more in number simply concurred, making it a smooth sail for the nominees.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Uba Sani, Kaduna central then ruled that the committee was satisfied with the nominees and ruled that the committee will make its recommendations to the whole Senate for confirmation.

It will be recalled that the Senate at it’s sitting on Tuesday May 12, 2020 considered President Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the two nominees for NDIC slots and referred it to the Committee on Banking to report it’s finding to the Senate.

