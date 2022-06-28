NDIC seeks collaboration with ICPC on anti-corruption strategy

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), has called for stronger collaboration with the ICPC on implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) in the corporation.

A statement by Mr Bashir Nuhu, the Director, Communication and Public Affairs Department of the Corporation, said Mrs Ronke Sokefun, the Chairman of the Corporation’s Board said this in Abuja on Tuesday.

Sokefun said at a sensitisation seminar for Board members and management of the Corporation, that the drive toward deepening anti-corruption practices in the Corporation informed the invitation of the NACS secretariat to host the seminar.

She said the collaboration through effective sensitisation on the NACS, particularly the National Ethics and Integrity Policy and the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act, would enhance the ownership of the anti-corruption campaign in government agencies.

Sokefun said the board and management of the Corporation had always strived to uphold the core values of integrity and professionalism in the discharge of the NDIC mandate.

She said that it was a welcome development to learn new and better ways of enhancing the anti-corruption mantra through the NACS.

The chairman stressed the total commitment of the board and management of NDIC to sound corporate governance.

Nuhu also quoted Mr Bello Hassan, the Corporation’s Managing Director, as lauding the sensitisation initiative of NACS.

Bello was represented by the Executive Director (Operations), Alhaji Mustapha Ibrahim.

Mr John Ode, the Deputy Director, Public Institutions Ethics and Values of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), said the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACTU) of the NDIC was the most active among other public institutions.

He charged the Corporation to further imprint its anti-corruption campaign messages on all its communication channels as a way of reinforcing the conduct of staff.

Ode said the collaboration with NACS and emergence of NDIC as overall best agency in the 2021 ICPC Ethics and Integrity Scorecard among over 300 public institutions was testaments to the Corporation’s commitment to mainstreaming anti-corruption policies and practices in its operations. (NAN)

