NDIC pledges to support EFCC in war against corruption

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC), has pledged to support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in curbing the menace of corruption in the country.

The Ilorin Zonal Controller of NDIC, Mr Olugbenga Alabi, made the pledged on Thursday during his visit to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC.

According to the NDIC boss: “We are from the same Federal Government establishment and our roles are similar as it relates to financial transactions.

“There have always been collaboration between the EFCC and NDIC and we must continue in that direction, in order to defeat corruption.”

Responding, the Ilorin Zonal Head of EFCC, Mr Isyaku Sharu, commended NDIC for the visit and promised to partner more with federal government agencies in the state.

“You are a member of the Commission by the virtue of Section 6 of the EFCC establishment Act. We want to thank you for coming to see your home.

“The synergy will continue, because we have to sanitise the system. Our doors are also open 24 hours, if there is anything, we are here for you,” Sharu said. (NAN)