NDIC coaches 110 secondary school students on financial literacy in Adamawa

By Auwalu Birrnin Kudu

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) commenced celebration of the 2023 Fnancial Literacy Day with 110 Secondary School student participants in Adamawa.

Miss Regina Dimlong, the Coordinator of the programme who presided over the occassion in Yola on Thursday, said the students were selected across 10 secondary schools in the meropolis.

She said the programme was aimed at exposing the young students to basic financial skills, to make them financially conscious of financial issues.

She said the workshop would among other things, boost the horizon of the students on Investment, Budgeting, Investment and other relevant financial skills.

According to her, the participants will also be oriented on financial management, to enable them to make informed financial decisions in future, saying “we want to catch them young”.

Dimlong explained that the initiative was presently being observed simoultaniously across the 36 states in Nigeria, saying the programme was one of the financial inclusion strategies aimed at creating awareness on financial skills.

The Director of Human Resources in the State Ministry of Education, Malam Samaila Mukhtar, lauded the NDIC for organising the programme.

He described the event as desirous and timely, stressing that “we would continue to support such initiatives that would broaden the intellectual capacity of the students”.

Hauwa’u Mohammed, a participant from the Government Girls’ Secondary School Yola, described the initiative as an excellent move in educating the students on the basic rudiments of financial skills.

She said the participants would make judicious application of the knowledge they acquired during the lecture and the question and answer sessions.

Highlights of the event were presentation of lectures by resource persons on topics: “Plan Your Money, Plan Your Future and the Mandate, Functions and activities of the NDIC.”

Other events were questions and answers sessions, cultural displays and presentation of the NDIC publications.(NAN)