NDIC bags FG’s award for good governance, financial accountability

Ginika Okoye/Favour Ukabiala

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has bagged the Federal Government’s ‘level five’ platinum level organisation award for outstanding performance in good governance and financial accountability.

The assessment was done by the Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR) from Sept. 2021 through the Bureau’s Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) initiative.

Presenting the award and report in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said the assessment was drawn from the Federal Government’s commitment to ensure improved service delivery in the public service.

Mustapha, represented by Dr Habiba Lawal, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, congratulated the NDIC for accepting the assessment tool.

He enjoined all the federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to subject themselves to the assessment for improved performance and service delivery.

Dr Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, commended the NDIC for the achievements.

Ahmed, represented by Mr Stephen Okon, the Director, Home Finance of the ministry, said the appraisal should be constant to maintain the standards.

Analysing the SAT report, the Director-General of the BPSR, Dr Dasuki Arabi, said the Bureau assessed 10 pragmatic areas in the corporation.

Arabi said the areas assessed included performance management, strategic plan, budget, procurement, transparency and accountability, among others.

He said the corporation scored 93 per cent in the assessment for high quality work and hard work by the staff.

”It is worthy of note that NDIC is the first and only agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning which has enthusiastically submitted itself to undergo the assessment.

”The Bureau received a marching order in November, 2019 to deploy the tool in all MDAs.

”This is an outstanding pace NDIC has set, our humble persuasion is for others to readily emulate it.

”The introduction of SAT at this period to identify strengths and weaknesses of MDAs is a practical effort Public Service Institutions (PSIs) must key-in to if they must redeem their usefulness and relevance.

”This tool, which has to its credit a United Nation Award, is among the best innovation emanating from the Bureau to rank, reposition and reengineer organisational performance for improved service delivery,” he said.

He advised the corporation to collaborate more with other agencies of government for effective service delivery.

Mr Bello Hassan, the Managing Director of the NDIC, said the SAP initiative would continue to assist the Corporation in evaluating its responsiveness to current government policies.

Hassan said the award and report would spur the corporation into doing more to achieve its targets.

”We were highly elated for been rated platinum level, but I think for us we have a culture of continuous process improvement, so we are going to look at the report closely most especially on the recommendations.

”We are going to improve on our weaknesses identified so that when next we are assessed, we will do much better,” Hassan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SAT report was presented to the corporation by the SGF. (NAN)(

